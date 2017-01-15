15 killed in blast at vegetable market in northwest Pakistan1 hour ago
Peshawar, Jan 21: At least 15 people were killed and 30 others injured today in a blast at a vegetable market in northwest Pakistan's restive Kurram Agency, officials said. The blast took place at the crowded Sabzi Mandi inside Eidgah Bazaar in Parachinar, the administrative headquarters of the agency near the Afghan border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec '16
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC