15 killed in blast at vegetable market in northwest Pakistan1 hour ago

Peshawar, Jan 21: At least 15 people were killed and 30 others injured today in a blast at a vegetable market in northwest Pakistan's restive Kurram Agency, officials said. The blast took place at the crowded Sabzi Mandi inside Eidgah Bazaar in Parachinar, the administrative headquarters of the agency near the Afghan border.

