113 mutilated bodies found dumped across Balochistan in 2016: BHRO1 hour ago

Karachi , Jan. 4 : Baloch Human Rights Organisation chairperson Bibi Gul Baloch has claimed that at least 113 mutilated bodies were found dumped across Balochistan last year. Revealing details of the annual report compiled by the BHRO at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday, Gul Baloch said that during 2016 scores of military operations were carried out in the province's insurgency-hit south-western parts and that 32 people had gone missing after being "arrested by the law enforcement agencies".

