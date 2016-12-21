WHO: Summary of poliovirus circulatio...

WHO: Summary of poliovirus circulation in 2016 - Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Crofs Blogs

In Pakistan, a circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 has been detected from environmental samples in Quetta, Balochistan. Two isolates with apparent genetic linkages were isolated from environmental samples, collected on 20 October and 28 November 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec 8 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec 7 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov 30 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov '16 KIA 10
News China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13) Nov '16 KIA 82
News Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14) Nov '16 KIA 6
News Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ... Nov '16 KIA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,044

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC