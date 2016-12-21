WHO: Summary of poliovirus circulation in 2016 - Pakistan
In Pakistan, a circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 has been detected from environmental samples in Quetta, Balochistan. Two isolates with apparent genetic linkages were isolated from environmental samples, collected on 20 October and 28 November 2016.
