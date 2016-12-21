US puts LeT's student wing on terror ...

US puts LeT's student wing on terror list

Read more: The Times of India

The US has designated Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's student wing, Al-Muhammadia Students, a terrorist organisation and slapped sanctions against its two top leaders. LeT was designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States in December 2001.

