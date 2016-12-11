'US OKs sale of night vision equipmen...

'US OKs sale of night vision equipment to Pak'

21 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

ISLAMABAD: The US Department of Defence has awarded a $ 284.6 million contract to Lockheed Martin to produce infrared target sight systems for the US Navy and Pakistan, a media report said on Saturday. The system will be used for the AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopters , which have proved very effective in combats against militants, particularly in difficult terrains.

Chicago, IL

