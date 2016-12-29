U.S. calls Pakistan student group win...

U.S. calls Pakistan student group wing of banned militant organisation

The United States on Wednesday announced it was adding the student wing of the Pakistan-based militant organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba, to its list of "foreign terrorist organizations." Lashkar-e-Taiba , or Army of the Pure, is an anti-Indian militant group with historical ties to Pakistan's top spy agencies.

Chicago, IL

