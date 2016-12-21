Two arrested in Hyderabad for Rs. 98 crore deposits post...
Hyderabad [India], Dec. 29: The Hyderabad Police arrested two businessmen associated with Musaddilal jewellery for allegedly generating 'fake and fictitious' advance payment receipts to deposit Rs. 98 crore in banks post the demonetisation drive on November8.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec 8
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec 7
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov 30
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|10
|China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|82
|Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|6
|Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ...
|Nov '16
|KIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC