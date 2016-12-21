Two arrested in Hyderabad for Rs. 98 crore deposits post...

Two arrested in Hyderabad for Rs. 98 ...

Hyderabad [India], Dec. 29: The Hyderabad Police arrested two businessmen associated with Musaddilal jewellery for allegedly generating 'fake and fictitious' advance payment receipts to deposit Rs. 98 crore in banks post the demonetisation drive on November8.

