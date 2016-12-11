The Pakistani who missed the Nobel

The Pakistani who missed the Nobel

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Looking through the list of Asia's greats who passed away in the year past, it is impossible to escape a sense of awe at their accomplishments even as you are struck by the realisation that ultimately, everyone is mortal. One standout personality who did not waste a moment of his life, and will perhaps be immortal among his people, was Pakistan's Mr. Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec 8 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec 7 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov 30 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov 26 KIA 10
News China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13) Nov 26 KIA 82
News Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14) Nov 26 KIA 6
News Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ... Nov 26 KIA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,702 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,162

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC