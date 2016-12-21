Ten Killed, More Injured In Fog-Relat...

Ten Killed, More Injured In Fog-Related Accidents In Pakistan

Read more: Weekday Magazine

Reports from Pakistan say at least 10 people have been killed and more injured as a result of road accidents in the midst of thick fog to the south of Islamabad in Punjab Province. Authorities say six people were killed and 10 injured on December 25 when a bus overturned in Hafizabad because of poor visibility.

Chicago, IL

