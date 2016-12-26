Tainted homemade booze kills 12 Chris...

Tainted homemade booze kills 12 Christians in Pakistan: Police

Homemade wine is seen in this June 29, 2016, file photo, at a home in Islamabad, Pakistan. Police officer Shahbaz Virk said Monday that a total of 34 people who consumed the alcohol were taken to hospitals in central Pakistan and that four remain in critical condition.

