'Superstar' cabbie back from filming tele-drama in Pakistan

The Bradford cabbie, who has a second career as an actor, has just returned from filming in Pakistan - where he is treated like a superstar. The 64-year-old, of Alston Close, Chellow Dene, has been in Lahore filming an episode of a new tele-drama, Taj War, with director Sohail Qamer and well-known Pakistani actor Mahbub Sultan and Canadian actors Shamyl Khan and Arbenita Ferizi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.