Seven Pakistani sailors feared dead in Yemen airstrike3 min ago
Karachi, Dec. 23 : At least seven Pakistani sailors are feared dead after an unidentified fighter jet reportedly hit their ship in Yemeni waters earlier this month. According to human rights activist Ansar Burney, motor vessel 'Jouya 8' - a general cargo ship registered in Iran - was reportedly targeted off the Hodeidah coast when it was en-route to Egypt from Dubai.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec 8
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec 7
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov 30
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|10
|China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|82
|Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|6
|Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ...
|Nov 26
|KIA
|1
