Senate body rejects Civil Courts (Amend) Bill, 201621-Dec-1680
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Tuesday rejected The Civil Courts Bill, 2016, introduced by the government, asking for right of appeal in civil courts. The committee members recommended that the right of appeal against any order or decree passed by a civil judge should remain with the high courts.
