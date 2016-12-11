Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Singh ...

Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Singh joins BJP

The Indian Express

Dalbir Singh, sister of Sarabjit Singh, the Indian farmer who was sentenced to death by a Pakistan court on charges of spying and terrorism, has joined BJP, ANI reported Sunday. Sarabjit Singh died while in jail after being attacked by his inmates in Lahore, Pakistan.

