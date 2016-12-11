Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Singh joins BJP
Dalbir Singh, sister of Sarabjit Singh, the Indian farmer who was sentenced to death by a Pakistan court on charges of spying and terrorism, has joined BJP, ANI reported Sunday. Sarabjit Singh died while in jail after being attacked by his inmates in Lahore, Pakistan.
