Rajnath Singh raps Pakistan, says it should not attack from behind

Tuesday Dec 20

Hardoi , Dec. 20 : Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took potshots at Pakistan in the wake of the escalation in terrorist strikes along the Line of Control and dared Islamabad not to indulge in proxy war but have the guts to take India head on. [NK India] Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, Singh stated that if someone wants to fight then it must be done boldly rather than attacking from behind.

