Rajnath Singh raps Pakistan, says it should not attack from behind
Hardoi , Dec. 20 : Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took potshots at Pakistan in the wake of the escalation in terrorist strikes along the Line of Control and dared Islamabad not to indulge in proxy war but have the guts to take India head on. [NK India] Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, Singh stated that if someone wants to fight then it must be done boldly rather than attacking from behind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec 8
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec 7
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov 30
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|10
|China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|82
|Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|6
|Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ...
|Nov 26
|KIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC