Raheel Sharif didn't help me to leave the country: Pervez Musharraf1 hour ago
Islamabad, Dec 26 : A week after an interview that made headlines, former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf said on Monday he never sent a "request" to ex-army chief General Raheel Sharif to help him leave the country by keeping the government from pressuring the courts. "No one approached me, not did I approach anyone Raheel Sharif did not discuss anything with me, nor did I send him any request," Musharraf told Channel 92, adding it was all "conjecture" and that his statement to Dunya News was being "distorted" by media outlets.
