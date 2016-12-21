Pervez Musharraf's remark on Raheel S...

Pervez Musharraf's remark on Raheel Sharif leaves Pakistan government in a spot8 hours ago

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: India.com

Lahore [Pakistan], Dec. 21: Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf's claim that the Nawaz Sharif-led government was pressuring courts in cases against him and that former army chief Gen Raheel Sharif came to his rescue, has drawn strong criticism from legal and political circles across the nation, turning the heat on the Centre with calls pouring in that state institutions must come clean on the subject. According to Dawn, the Prime Minister Office remained tight-lipped about Gen Musharraf's claim that the army influenced the government and helped him in going abroad, even though it issued a brief statement denying several allegations levelled by Musharraf during the interview with a private news channel on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec 8 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec 7 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov 30 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov 26 KIA 10
News China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13) Nov 26 KIA 82
News Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14) Nov 26 KIA 6
News Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ... Nov 26 KIA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,544 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,502

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC