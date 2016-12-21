Pervez Musharraf's remark on Raheel Sharif leaves Pakistan government in a spot8 hours ago

Lahore [Pakistan], Dec. 21: Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf's claim that the Nawaz Sharif-led government was pressuring courts in cases against him and that former army chief Gen Raheel Sharif came to his rescue, has drawn strong criticism from legal and political circles across the nation, turning the heat on the Centre with calls pouring in that state institutions must come clean on the subject. According to Dawn, the Prime Minister Office remained tight-lipped about Gen Musharraf's claim that the army influenced the government and helped him in going abroad, even though it issued a brief statement denying several allegations levelled by Musharraf during the interview with a private news channel on Monday.

