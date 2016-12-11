PCC wishes merry Christmas to Pakista...

PCC wishes merry Christmas to Pakistani Christians

December 24, 2016

Karachi: December 24, 2016. The Central Secretariat of Pakistan Christian Congress PCC in a press note here today have wished 'Merry Christmas' and prayed that 'Lard may bless mankind around globe with Peace, Love and Harmony in this season of happiness because Jesus Christ loved humanity' In this message, Central Executive Council leaders of Pakistan Christian Congress PCC vowed to expedite their struggle for equal basic democratic rights of poor Christians in Pakistan.

Chicago, IL

