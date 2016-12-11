Pakistan's former president Asif Ali ...

Pakistan's former president Asif Ali Zardari has returned to the...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Asif Ali Zardari, , former president of Pakistan and co-chairman of Pakistan People's Party political party, gestures to his supporters after returning from Dubai, at the airport's old Jinnah terminal in Karachi, Pakistan, December 23, 2016. Photo - Reuters/Akhtar Soomro Asif Ali Zardari, , former president of Pakistan and co-chairman of Pakistan People's Party political party, gestures to his supporters after returning from Dubai, at the airport's old Jinnah terminal in Karachi, Pakistan, December 23, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec 8 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec 7 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov 30 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov 26 KIA 10
News China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13) Nov 26 KIA 82
News Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14) Nov 26 KIA 6
News Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ... Nov 26 KIA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,702 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,170

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC