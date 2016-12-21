Pakistan's former army Raheel Sharif to be appointed defence advisor...

Islamabad, Dec 29: Pakistan's former army chief General Raheel Sharif is expected to be appointed defence advisor of a Saudi Arabia-led military alliance of 39 countries, according to a media report. Sharif, who arrived in Saudi Arabia as a royal guest in a special plane, will attend a grand reception being hosted in his honour in Riyadh, the capital of the kingdom, The New International reported.

