Pakistan's electronic media faces ethics questions
Rushing to flick the TV on to follow the developing story of the air crash, many Pakistanis were soon expressing shock and dismay: the quality of live coverage by TV stations brought back unpleasant memories of the last time a major breaking news was reported. The Pakistan International Airlines plane had crashed just before dusk in a remote, mountainous area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec 8
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec 7
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov 30
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|10
|China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|82
|Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|6
|Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ...
|Nov 26
|KIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC