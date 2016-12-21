Pakistani Cinemas Quietly Show Indian...

Pakistani Cinemas Quietly Show Indian Films Again as Tensions Ease, Losses Mount

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Voice of America

Pakistani movie theaters began screening Bollywood films again Monday, ending an 11-week boycott in response to political and military tensions with India, theater officials said. Some theater owners said the restoration was because tension was easing, but others said it was because audiences had dropped so sharply since the boycott that began Sept.

