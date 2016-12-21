Pakistan, World Bank chief discuss Indus Water dispute
ISLAMABAD: World Bank President Jim Yong Kim has held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan's finance minster senator Ishaq Dar and discussed with him Indo-Pak water dispute, days after the country asked the global lender to "fulfil its obligations" on the issue. Dawn newspaper quoted official sources as saying the call was made on Monday.
