Pakistan Ulema Council to contest 2018 general elections28-Dec-16134

Pakistan Ulema Council to contest 2018 general elections

KARACHI: The Pakistan Ulema Council has planned to contest the general elections in 2018 as a political party, claiming that the next government would not be formed without their support. PUC Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi told a news conference at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday that the council had already got itself registered as a political party with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Chicago, IL

