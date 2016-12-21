Pakistan to hang 'butcher of Swat' Muslim Khan
Muslim Khan, a former spokesman for the militants, was convicted of killing 31 people, including civilians and security personnel, the military said. The military courts were set up in the aftermath of the 2014 Peshawar school massacre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec 8
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec 7
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov 30
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|10
|China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|82
|Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|6
|Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ...
|Nov '16
|KIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC