Pakistan seeks US support on Indus Wa...

Pakistan seeks US support on Indus Waters Treaty1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Islamabad, Dec. 31: Pakistan has sought the support of United States on the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty with India. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had a telephone conversation with Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec 8 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec 7 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov 30 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov '16 KIA 10
News China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13) Nov '16 KIA 82
News Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14) Nov '16 KIA 6
News Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ... Nov '16 KIA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,250 • Total comments across all topics: 277,484,524

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC