Pakistan says Indus Waters Treaty can't be abolished unilaterally16 min ago

Pakistan says Indus Waters Treaty can't be abolished unilaterally

Islamabad , Dec.30 : The Pakistan Foreign Office has said that Indian cannot abolish the Indus Waters Treaty, 1960, unilaterally. Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria told media here on Thursday, "Pakistan was closely monitoring the situation and would duly respond when any such situation arose.

