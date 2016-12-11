Pakistan releases 220 Indian fishermen

Pakistan releases 220 Indian fishermen

Pakistani officials say 220 Indian fishermen have been released from a jail in Karachi and will be handed over to Indian authorities on Monday. Prison official Shunail Shah said that some 500 Indian fishermen had been imprisoned over the past year for fishing illegally in Pakistani territorial waters.

