Pakistan Plays Down Defense-Related US Sanctions

This handout photograph released by Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations on Dec. 11, 2015, shows a Shaheen III surface-to-surface ballistic missile launching from an undisclosed location in Pakistan. Pakistan says that the United States did not share evidence of wrongdoing before placing recent sanctions against certain defense-related Pakistani entities, but that it has pledged to work with Washington to address all concerns.

