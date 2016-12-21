Pakistan: PIA staff sacrifice black g...

Pakistan: PIA staff sacrifice black goat before ATR plane take-off

The Civil Aviation Authority had decided to ground the ATR-42 fleet until all its aircraft had been subjected to the shakedown tests and cleared for flight operations. Seeking "divine intervention", staff of Pakistan's national carrier PIA sacrificed a black goat at the airport tarmac here before an ATR-42 aircraft took off nearly a week after the French-built turboprop planes were grounded following a crash that killed 47 people.

Chicago, IL

