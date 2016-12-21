'Pakistan on verge of multi-organ failure'

New Delhi, Dec 22 : Pakistan is on the verge of "multi-organ failure" due to its wrong policies on socio-economic, political, security and terrorism issues, according to a new book written by a former senior Indian intelligence official who served long years in Pakistan and specialised on Pakistan. [NK India] "The difference between the democratic journey of India and the military dictatorships in Pakistan provoked questions as to why the two have developed so differently," Tilak Devasher, who retired as Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, said at the launch of his new book "Pakistan: Courting the Abyss" at the India Habitat Centre here Wednesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.