'Pakistan on verge of multi-organ fai...

'Pakistan on verge of multi-organ failure'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi, Dec 22 : Pakistan is on the verge of "multi-organ failure" due to its wrong policies on socio-economic, political, security and terrorism issues, according to a new book written by a former senior Indian intelligence official who served long years in Pakistan and specialised on Pakistan. [NK India] "The difference between the democratic journey of India and the military dictatorships in Pakistan provoked questions as to why the two have developed so differently," Tilak Devasher, who retired as Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, said at the launch of his new book "Pakistan: Courting the Abyss" at the India Habitat Centre here Wednesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec 8 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec 7 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov 30 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov 26 KIA 10
News China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13) Nov 26 KIA 82
News Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14) Nov 26 KIA 6
News Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ... Nov 26 KIA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,544 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,598

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC