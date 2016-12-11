Pakistan militant group's chief survives attack by member
Ali Bin Sufyan said the chief of the Lashker-e-Jhangvi Al-Almi group, Yousuf Mansoor Khurasani, came under attack by one of the group's members in Afghanistan's Zabul province Saturday.
