Pakistan may face isolation if Minori...

Pakistan may face isolation if Minorities Bill repealed: Lawmaker26 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Karachi, Dec 26: A minority Hindu lawmaker has said Pakistan might face isolation on international level if Sindh government abrogated the recently-passed Minorities Bill which criminalises forced conversions in the Muslim-majority country. Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member of National Assembly from the ruling PML party, has expressed serious concern over reports of Sindh province's move to amend or repeal the Sindh Criminal Law Bill, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec 8 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec 7 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov 30 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov 26 KIA 10
News China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13) Nov 26 KIA 82
News Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14) Nov 26 KIA 6
News Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ... Nov 26 KIA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,800 • Total comments across all topics: 277,349,827

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC