Pakistan may face isolation if Minorities Bill repealed: Lawmaker26 min ago

Karachi, Dec 26: A minority Hindu lawmaker has said Pakistan might face isolation on international level if Sindh government abrogated the recently-passed Minorities Bill which criminalises forced conversions in the Muslim-majority country. Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member of National Assembly from the ruling PML party, has expressed serious concern over reports of Sindh province's move to amend or repeal the Sindh Criminal Law Bill, 2015.

