Pakistan may face isolation if Minorities Bill repealed: Lawmaker26 min ago
Karachi, Dec 26: A minority Hindu lawmaker has said Pakistan might face isolation on international level if Sindh government abrogated the recently-passed Minorities Bill which criminalises forced conversions in the Muslim-majority country. Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member of National Assembly from the ruling PML party, has expressed serious concern over reports of Sindh province's move to amend or repeal the Sindh Criminal Law Bill, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec 8
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec 7
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov 30
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|10
|China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|82
|Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|6
|Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ...
|Nov 26
|KIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC