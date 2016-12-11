Pakistan government says charging MQM founder for treason a 'sensitive' matter1 hour ago

Pakistan government says charging MQM...

Pakistan government says charging MQM founder for treason a 'sensitive' matter

Lahore, Dec. 23 : The federal government has told the Lahore High Court that initiating treason proceedings against the Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain for his anti-Pakistan remarks is a sensitive case and requires careful handling. In a one-page written reply submitted by Interior Secretary Arif Khan before the LHC, the government has said the matter 'might be referred to an appropriate forum' after consultations with the Attorney General of Pakistan, reports the Express Tribune.

Chicago, IL

