Pakistan government clears three CPEC projects
The Pakistan government has cleared three infrastructure projects along the western and eastern routes of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project at a cost of Rs.109 billion. By doing so, Islamabad has fulfilled the last formality for Pakistan's inclusion into CPEC, reports the Express Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec 8
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec 7
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov 30
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|10
|China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|82
|Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|6
|Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ...
|Nov 26
|KIA
|1
