Pakistan court warns Musharraf in case of no-show in Quetta
The Balochistan High Court on Wednesday warned former Pakistani dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf that a 'red warrant' would be issued if he fails to appear in court in connection with the murder of Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti in a military operation in 2006. A divisional bench of the Balochistan High Court, comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Zaheer-uddin- Kakar, was hearing an application filed by Nawabzada Jamil Akbar Bugti, son of the late Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, challenging the acquittal of the 73-year-old former Pakistani President in the case.
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec 8
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec 7
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov 30
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|10
|China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|82
|Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|6
|Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ...
|Nov 26
|KIA
|1
