Pakistan court warns Musharraf in case of no-show in Quetta

The Balochistan High Court on Wednesday warned former Pakistani dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf that a 'red warrant' would be issued if he fails to appear in court in connection with the murder of Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti in a military operation in 2006. A divisional bench of the Balochistan High Court, comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Zaheer-uddin- Kakar, was hearing an application filed by Nawabzada Jamil Akbar Bugti, son of the late Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, challenging the acquittal of the 73-year-old former Pakistani President in the case.

