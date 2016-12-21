Pakistan commemorates Benazir Bhutto's ninth death anniversary1 hour ago

Pakistan commemorates Benazir Bhutto'...

Pakistan commemorates Benazir Bhutto's ninth death anniversary

Larkana, Dec. 27: Pakistan Peoples Party on Tuesday will observe the ninth death anniversary of the assassinated chairperson and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto. A public meeting is scheduled to be addressed by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other central leadership at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, reports the Geo News.

