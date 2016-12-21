Pakistan commemorates Benazir Bhutto's ninth death anniversary1 hour ago
Larkana, Dec. 27: Pakistan Peoples Party on Tuesday will observe the ninth death anniversary of the assassinated chairperson and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto. A public meeting is scheduled to be addressed by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other central leadership at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, reports the Geo News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec 8
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec 7
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov 30
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|10
|China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|82
|Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|6
|Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ...
|Nov 26
|KIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC