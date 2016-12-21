Pakistan collecting more evidence from alleged Indian spy: Sartaj Aziz6 hours ago
Islamabad, Dec 21 : Pakistan today said it is gathering "more evidence" from the alleged RAW spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and will share dossiers on India's "involvement in subversive activities" with the UN. While briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs here, Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz also regretted the "Indian aggression" on the Line of Control .
