Over 70 Pakistanis deported by Iran

Over 70 Pakistanis deported by Iran

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Newkerala.com

The Levies sources on Monday said these Pakistani workers had been apprehended from different parts of Iran by the security forces because they were living there without proper travelling documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec 8 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec 7 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov 30 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov '16 KIA 10
News China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13) Nov '16 KIA 82
News Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14) Nov '16 KIA 6
News Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ... Nov '16 KIA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,042 • Total comments across all topics: 277,385,575

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC