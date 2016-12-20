Never refused talks, but Pakistan has...

Never refused talks, but Pakistan has to ensure peaceful atmosphere: India

India on Friday said it was ready for talks with Pakistan on any issue provided that country creates an atmosphere for fruitful dialogue and stop taking help of violence and terrorism. Reacting to recent comments by Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that Islamabad wants peaceful settlement of matters with India, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, "We have never refused talks, but Pakistan has to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

Chicago, IL

