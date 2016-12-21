Nawaz Sharif inaugrates China-backed nuclear power plant

The Chashma-3 plant is located at Chashma in Mianwali district where another plant Chashma-IV is also being built. Power-starved Pakistan today received a major boost as a China-backed 340 MW nuclear power plant in its Punjab province was inaugrated by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who termed it as a milestone in the government's efforts to end the menace of load shedding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.