Metropolis experienced over 3,766 fire incidents in 11 months 29-Dec-1635

KARACHI: The metropolis experienced over 3,766 fire incidents that were reported at 21 fire stations during last 11 months of 2016. States a report compiled by the city's Department of Fire Brigade by the information gathered from its 21 fire stations over the city during 11 months of 2016.

Chicago, IL

