Kremlin says cannot confirm reported Russo-Turkish Syria ceasefire proposal

Dec 28 The Kremlin said on Wednesday it could not comment on a report by Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency which said Turkey and Russia had agreed on a proposal toward a general ceasefire in Syria. "I cannot answer that question right now," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

