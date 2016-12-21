Key ISIS member arrested from Punjab6...

Key ISIS member arrested from Punjab6 hours ago

Lahore, Dec 21: A key member of Islamic State was today arrested from Pakistan's Punjab province alongwith the terror group's flags and weapons, police said today. Police officials and Counter-Terrorism Department personnel raided a house in Sargodha district, some 200 km from Lahore, and arrested the militant, they said.

