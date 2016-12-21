Justice Saqib Nisar sworn in as 25th ...

Justice Saqib Nisar sworn in as 25th Chief Justice of Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec. 31 : Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took over as the 25th Chief Justice of Pakistan after taking the oath on Saturday. [NK World] President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath of office to Justice Nisar at a ceremony held at the President House, reports the Dawn.

Chicago, IL

