Indus Water Treaty: Pakistan urges World Bank to fulfill its obligation

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec. 25 : Pakistan in a letter has urged the World Bank to fulfill its role regarding the Indus Water Treaty and move ahead with the appointment of a Chairman of the Court of Arbitration. [NK World] The letter written by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim, was in response to the latter's letter of December 12 and their decision to pause the process of empanelment of the Court of Arbitration, reports the Radio Pakistan.

