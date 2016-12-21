India-Pakistan ties: Uri attack cross...

India-Pakistan ties: Uri attack crossed a red line, Modi government switched tactics

Read more: The Times of India

Last year, PM Modi had dropped in on Pak counterpart Nawaz Sharif to wish him on his birthday and attend his granddaughter's wedding in Lahore. A rocky year later, Modi confined himself to tweeting birthday wishes to Sharif and "praying for his long and healthy life" NEW DELHI: Christmas Day last year saw an attempt to change the course of subcontinental history when Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped in on Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif to on January 2, setting the tone for the rest of the year.

Chicago, IL

