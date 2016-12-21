In a Pakistan family, deal is made, a girl is given as bride

In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 photo, Mohammad Ramazan, right, reacts while talking to The Associated Press with his young bride Saima in Jampur, Pakistan. Saima was given as a bride to the older man by her father so he could marry the groom's sister, a practice of exchanging girls that is entrenched in conservative regions of Pakistan.

