Imtiaz Ahmed dies aged 88

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Imtiaz Ahmed has died in Lahore, five days short of his 89th birthday. He was Pakistan's oldest living Test cricketer and had been suffering from a chest infection.

Chicago, IL

