Gujarat government extends a helping hand, takes 220 fishermen released from Pakistan in custody

The officials of the fisheries department of Gujarat Government took custody of 220 fishermen who were handed over by Pakistan to Indian agency, late on Monday night, a senior official said. "These fishermen were released from the Landhi jail in Karachi on December 25 as a goodwill gesture and were handed over to the Border Security Force at the Wagah Border on Monday," Ashok Patel, superintendent of the fisheries department of the Gujarat government said.

